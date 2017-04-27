US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Fortive Corp-
* Fortive reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.69
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.66
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $1.5 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: