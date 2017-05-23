May 23 FORTNOX AB

* FORTNOX ACQUIRES REST OF SHARES IN SUBSIDIARY NOX FINANS AB AND CARRIES OUT NON-CASH ISSUE

* PURCHASE PRICE OF SHARES IS ABOUT SEK 31.6 MILLION

* HAS ACQUIRED REST OF SHARES CORRESPONDING TO A TOTAL OF 7.6 PERCENT IN NOX FINANS AB ("NOX FINANS")

* PURCHASE PRICE IS PAID THROUGH NEW ISSUE OF 898,034 SHARES IN FORTNOX