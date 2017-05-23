BRIEF-ETREND Hightech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
May 23 FORTNOX AB
* FORTNOX ACQUIRES REST OF SHARES IN SUBSIDIARY NOX FINANS AB AND CARRIES OUT NON-CASH ISSUE
* PURCHASE PRICE OF SHARES IS ABOUT SEK 31.6 MILLION
* HAS ACQUIRED REST OF SHARES CORRESPONDING TO A TOTAL OF 7.6 PERCENT IN NOX FINANS AB ("NOX FINANS")
* PURCHASE PRICE IS PAID THROUGH NEW ISSUE OF 898,034 SHARES IN FORTNOX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.