BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 16 Fortress Paper Ltd
* Fortress Paper - Its subsidiary, Landqart AG entered into agreement with a new customer for production of banknotes
* Fortress announces new Durasafe(R) banknote customer
* Fortress Paper Ltd- Expects that landqart will commence shipping orders to new customer in later part of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V