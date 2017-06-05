June 5 Fortress Biotech Inc:
* Fortress Biotech announces that its subsidiary, Mustang
Bio, enters into license agreements with City Of Hope for novel
CAR T immunotherapies
* Fortress Biotech Inc - therapies covered under agreements
include human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) CAR T
technology (HER2 technology)
* Fortress Biotech Inc - therapies covered under agreements
include CS1-specific CAR t technology , prostate stem cell
antigen (PSCA) CAR T technology
* Fortress Biotech Inc -agreement builds on established
exclusive patent license agreements unit entered into with COH
related to unit's lead CAR T therapies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: