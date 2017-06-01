BRIEF-Magellan Health affirms its 2017 guidance
* Company affirms its 2017 guidance
June 1 Fortress Biotech Inc:
* Fortress Biotech subsidiary Caelum Biosciences enters biopharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with Patheon
* Fortress Biotech -unit entered a biopharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with Patheon N.V. For process development, production of cael-101
* Fortress Biotech Inc - agreement will support phase 2/3 studies of CAEL-101 for treatment of amyloid light chain ("al") amyloidosis
* Boeing, Mauritania Airlines announce order for one 737 max 8
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter said.