US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 11 Fortress Paper Ltd
* Fortress Paper announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says expects full year 2017 pricing to compare favorably to full year 2016 pricing
* Qtrly sales $92.5 million versus $80.01 million last year
* Says reported 2017 Q1 operating EBITDA of $7.5 million, an increase of $6.4 million relative to comparative prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp aims to sell more than 1,000 of its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) aircraft by around 2040, aided by expected growth in demand for medium-sized planes.
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.