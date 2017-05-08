BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 Fortress Investment Group:
* Fortress reports first quarter 2017 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortress Investment Group Llc qtrly revenues $ 232 million versus $ 232 million
* Fortress Investment Group - total assets under management at end of q1 of $70.16 billion versus $70.64 billion at end of q1 2016
* Fortress Investment - has contractually agreed that it will not pay any dividends after march 31, 2017 while merger agreement with softbank remains in effect
* Fortress Investment - class A shareholders should not anticipate receiving a dividend with respect to quarterly periods ended June 30, 2017 or September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
