April 20 Czech betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Fortuna says, on Templeton legal action, court will announce its decision on Monday, April 24 after close of markets

* says first hearing was held before the Enterprise Division of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals on Thursday

* Group of shareholders, advised by Templeton, has filed an application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest stakeholder

* Fortuna has asked court to reject Templeton request

* Fortuna plans April 26 EGM to approve acquisitions

* Penta has offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take the company off the market