March 15 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Says to hold EGM on April 26 to approve acquisition of Hattrick and Romanian companies

* Approval of the acquisition of Hattrick Sports Group Limited one item on agenda

* Second agenda item is approval of the proposed acquisition of Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L.,Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L. through two SPVs to be incorporated by the Company in Romania