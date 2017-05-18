BRIEF-Aphria confirms working partnership with LiUNA Local 625
* Confirms it has entered into a working partnership with LiUNA Local 625
May 18 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru
* Fortuna silver -new drill results confirm continuation of high-grade silver, lead and zinc mineralization at depth below current mining on animas ne vein
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc.
* Announced appointment of Meir Lewis as Managing Director and head of Insurance Investment Banking; Lewis will join from Morgan Stanley