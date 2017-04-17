UPDATE 2-U.S. youth tobacco use in 2016 fell by largest amount in 6 years
June 15 Youth tobacco use in the United States fell to historic lows in 2016, leading public health experts to speculate that a smoke-free generation may be within reach.
April 17 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna provides update on regulatory review
* Says today provided an update on ongoing regulatory review of company's 2015 annual filings
* Fortuna Silver Mines-in connection with delayed filing, co applied for and received management cease trade order
* Says SEC's review of company's 2015 annual filings is ongoing and that it continues to work diligently
* Says expects to be in a position to complete filing by May 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Teck Resources Ltd on Thursday forecast a drop in its average realized price from sale of steelmaking coal for the second quarter, sending its shares down nearly 4 percent in late afternoon trading.
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.