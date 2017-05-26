May 26 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency

* offer of CZK 98.69 announced on March 31 had been around 10 percent below Fortuna's market price

* Penta holds a 68 percent stake in Fortuna through its Fortbet Holdings subsidiary