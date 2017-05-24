BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $64.8 million versus $42.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortuna silver mines inc - qtrly aisc per ounce of payable silver was $6.08
* Fortuna silver mines inc qtrly silver and gold production of 2,033,191 and 13,200 ounces respectively
* Fortuna silver mines inc - in q1, zinc production increased 4% to 10.8 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.