May 15 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report

* Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortuna silver -management concluded that certain internal controls were not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were identified

* Fortuna silver mines inc says management has commenced remediation of these material weaknesses in 2017

* Fortuna silver mines-co did not address all risks, controls related to revenue recognition, among others

* Fortuna silver mines inc - management has commenced remediation of several material weaknesses in 2017