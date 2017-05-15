BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 15 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report
* Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly silver and gold production of 2,120,098 ounces and 13,812 ounces, respectively
* Fortuna silver mines -Qtrly all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver, net of by-product credits for gold, lead and zinc, was $7.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.