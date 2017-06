June 2 BACCARAT SA:

* FORTUNE FOUNTAIN CAPITAL SIGNED IRREVOCABLE PROMISE TO PURCHASE WITH AFFILIATES OF STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AND L CATTERTON TO ACQUIRE THEIR INTERESTS OF APPROXIMATELY 88.8% IN BACCARAT

* IRREVOCABLE PROMISE TO PURCHASE AT EUR 222.7 PER SHARE

* EXECUTION OF SHARE DISPOSAL WILL BE FOLLOWED BY FILING OF MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER TO AMF, AT SAME PRICE PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2skOKBx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)