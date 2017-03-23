March 23 Fortune Ng Fung Food Hebei Co Ltd :

* Says its unit lowered amount of contributed capital in a Shenzhen-based industrial buyout fund to 150 million yuan from 450 million yuan, decreasing stake in the fund to 15 percent from 45 percent

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 0.7 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

