March 23 Fortunet E-commerce Group Ltd :

* FY net loss attributable to equity shareholders of company amounted to RMB176.6 million versus loss of RMB574 million

* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016.

* FY revenue of group increased by 126.3pct to RMB385.5 million