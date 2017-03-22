UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 23 Fortunet E-commerce Group Ltd :
* FY net loss attributable to equity shareholders of company amounted to RMB176.6 million versus loss of RMB574 million
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016.
* FY revenue of group increased by 126.3pct to RMB385.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.