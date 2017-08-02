FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of capital reduction
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of capital reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S

* Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of the planned capital reduction at the extraordinary general meeting

* Forward Pharma A/S - got ruling from Danish tax authorities covering holders of ordinary shares and holders of Forward's American depositary shares​

* Forward Pharma A/S - ‍based on ruling, company will not be withholding any part of proceeds from capital reduction for Danish tax​

* Forward Pharma A/S - ‍majority of votes cast at shareholder meeting approved plans to return EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.