BRIEF-Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of capital reduction

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S
* Forward Pharma obtains shareholder approval of the planned capital reduction at the extraordinary general meeting
* Forward Pharma A/S - got ruling from Danish tax authorities covering holders of ordinary shares and holders of Forward's American depositary shares
* Forward Pharma A/S - based on ruling, company will not be withholding any part of proceeds from capital reduction for Danish tax
* Forward Pharma A/S - majority of votes cast at shareholder meeting approved plans to return EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: