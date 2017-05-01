UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Forward Pharma A/S-
* Forward Pharma further aligns cost structure with focus following settlement and license agreement
* Forward Pharma A/S - chief financial officer Joel Sendek has left company, effective april 30, 2017
* Forward Pharma A/S - executive vice presidents rupert sandbrink and andrzej stano will be leaving company in q3 of 2017
* FORWARD PHARMA- some non-executive roles primarily in research and development to be made redundant, with goal of reducing total number of full-time employees to below 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
