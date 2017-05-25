May 25 Foschini Group Ltd:

* Acquisition Of Australian speciality menswear apparel retailer, Retail Apparel Group

* Acquisition consideration is capped at lower of 7 times RAG's audited normalised EBITDA for year ending June 2017 and A$302.5 million

* Consideration will be settled in cash

* Expected purchase price has been hedged

* Expected to consolidate approximately 8 months of RAG's trading performance in its 31 March 2018 results

* Inclusion of RAG's trading results is expected to have a positive impact on TFG's earnings for 2018 financial year

