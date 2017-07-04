July 4 Foschini Group Ltd

* Unit Foschini Retail has been referred to National Consumer Tribunal for allegedly being in breach of National Credit Act

* Unit sells club magazine subscriptions that National Credit Regulator considers to be "charging" a "fee" that is not permitted by NCA

* Co is of view that FRG's referral is based on "incorrect interpretation of applicable legislation"

* Says will oppose FRG's referral to NCT