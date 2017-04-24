BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will buy new production equipments for production expansion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xYM8yb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group