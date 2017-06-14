June 14 Fosun Gold Holdings Ltd:
* Fosun Gold confirms that it has made an initial proposal
regarding a possible cash offer to acquire entire issued and to
be issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields
* Possible offer for Gemfields plc
* Has made an initial proposal to independent committee of
board of Gemfields regarding a possible cash offer to acquire
entire issued share capital of Gemfields
* Offer at a price of 40.85 pence per Gemfields share
* Possible offer would provide Gemfields shareholders with a
compelling cash alternative at a significant premium to
Pallinghurst offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: