BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Foundation Medicine Inc
* Foundation Medicine announces 2017 first quarter results and recent highlights
* Q1 loss per share $1.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million
* Q1 revenue $26.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Foundation Medicine Inc says Foundation Medicine's business and financial outlook for 2017 remains unchanged
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016