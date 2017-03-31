Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 31 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 net profit down 36.8 percent y/y at 2.57 billion yuan ($373.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oeZORQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million