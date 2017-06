May 18 Founders Advantage Capital Corp:

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance

* Total revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 were $7.3 million, up 17.8% from same quarter in prior year

* Founders Advantage Capital - raises FY guidance annual adjusted EBITDA between $19.5 million - $20.7 million