May 18 Mazda North American Operations:
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to
resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation
in U.S.
* Says programs offered in these agreements are intended to
increase recall remedy completion rates for Takata airbag
inflators
* The automakers have jointly agreed to provide a total of
approximately $553 million to fund consumer outreach,
reimbursements
* BMW, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota announce settlement of
Takata economic loss claims to improve recall remedy completion
rates
* Says agreements "do not contain or constitute any
admission of liability or fault by four automakers"
* Says agreements cover the 4 automakers' vehicles
recalled/subject to recall for Takata PSAN inflators as
described in NHTSA's 2015 consent orders
* Costs related to class member notification, claims
administration, attorneys' fees, class representative awards are
also covered under settlements
