March 20 Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd :

* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into agreement

* Deal for HK$368 million

* Expected to realise a total gain on disposal of approximately HK$320 million

* Purchaser being Well Harbour (H.K.) Limited, vendor being Four Seas Mercantile Limited