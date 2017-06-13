BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 13 Four Springs Capital Trust
* Four Springs Capital Trust expects the initial public offering price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing
* Four Springs Capital Trust sees IPO of 5.6 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing