UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Fourlis SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 428.0 million euros ($455.22 million) versus 414.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 38.4 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 6.0 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 33.6 million euros versus 24.9 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2mnWUVP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources