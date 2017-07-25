FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
July 25, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces changes to board of directors

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍appointment of Dudley Mendenhall, a director on its board of directors, to chairman of board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍Mendenhall will succeed Elias Sabo, who has stepped down from his role as chairman and has resigned from board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍in addition, company appointed Tom Duncan as a director on its board of directors, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.