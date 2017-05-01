May 1 Fox Factory Holding Corp-
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - announces voluntary recall for
certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products
* Fox Factory - filing a report with nhtsa regarding a
voluntary recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket
motorcycle shock absorber products
* Fox Factory - recall for fox's harley-davidson specific
aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products, purchased after
sept 2014, due to potential failure hazard
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believed that affected recall
product units are limited in quantity to about 2,460 shock
absorbers
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believes this voluntary recall
will not have any material adverse effect on its financial
results or current financial guidance
