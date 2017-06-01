Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 1 Fox Factory Holding Corp:
* Fox Factory Holding-previously announced voluntary recall of some aftermarket Harley-Davidson shock absorbers include about 2,460 shock absorbers
* Fox Factory Holding - believes voluntary recall will not have any material adverse effect on its financial results or current financial guidance
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek