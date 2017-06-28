BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds says provides update on three units in South Africa
* Rockwell provides fifth update regarding three subsidiaries in south africa. Liquidation merit hearing postponed to end october.
June 28 Fox News Channel:
* Fox News Channel Signs Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to contributor role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delivery Hero needs capital to fight competitors (Adds final pricing)
* BIOTELEMETRY HOLDS 17,831,214 LIFEWATCH SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 96.50% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL OF LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)