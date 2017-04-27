BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
April 27 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :
* Foxconn Technology Group chairman Terry Gou to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday - Nikkei, citing people familiar with plan Source text: s.nikkei.com/2oAGpvw Further company coverage:
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR