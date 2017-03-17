March 17 Fp Newspapers Inc

* Fp newspapers inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year

* Fp newspapers inc says expect declining print advertising revenue trend that's been experienced for past number of years will continue in 2017

* Fp newspapers inc - due to continued declines in revenue and earnings, fplp recorded an impairment charge relating to goodwill of $10.0 million during q4

* Fp newspapers inc - "print ad revenues for first two months of 2017 are showing a 15.0% decline versus same period last year"

* Fp newspapers -in 2017 planning to reduce employee compensation costs by further $2.2 million through combination of retirements, voluntary,involuntary layoffs

