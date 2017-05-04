BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
May 4 Cegedim SA:
* France chooses Cegedim SRH's TPO transparency solution
* Agreement between MSD France and Cegedim SRH sets up innovative partnership arrangement for managing regulatory compliance in the life sciences Source text: bit.ly/2q34Phn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. antitrust enforcers have authorized legal action aimed at stopping the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging that the combined firm would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)