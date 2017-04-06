Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
April 6 French Government:
* Economy Ministry says in statement has given preliminary green light to plan by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to buy a stake in STX France
* Fincantieri will have stake of around 48 percent in STX France, French state will retain 33 percent, French military shipbuilder DCNS will have around 12 percent and Italy's Fondazione CRT will have the rest, says Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue
* DCNS will be on the board of STX France, Sirugue says Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.