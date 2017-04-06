April 6 French Government:

* Economy Ministry says in statement has given preliminary green light to plan by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to buy a stake in STX France

* Fincantieri will have stake of around 48 percent in STX France, French state will retain 33 percent, French military shipbuilder DCNS will have around 12 percent and Italy's Fondazione CRT will have the rest, says Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue

* DCNS will be on the board of STX France, Sirugue says