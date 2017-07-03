BRIEF-Lakehouse comments on Grenfell Tower
* Recognises enormity of recent tragedy at Grenfell Tower, which resulted in loss of many lives
PARIS, July 3 Eurazeo:
* Eurazeo announces the acquisition of Iberchem, a global producer of fragrances and flavors
* Eurazeo says deal worth enterprise value of 405 mln euros
* Eurazeo will invest around 270 million euros to become the majority shareholder, with a stake of around 70 pct, alongside the existing management team (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
SAO PAULO, July 4 Pfizer Inc has agreed to exit Laboratório Teuto Brasileiro SA for a token amount after failing to find a buyer for the 40 percent stake it held in the Brazilian generic drugmaking joint venture, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund