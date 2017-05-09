May 9 Franco-nevada Corp:

* Franco-Nevada reports strong q1 results

* Q1 revenue $172.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.8 million

* Qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces (geos) sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Franco-Nevada corp says declare a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Dividend is a 4.5% increase from previous $0.22 per share quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22