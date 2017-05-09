BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Franco-nevada Corp:
* Franco-Nevada reports strong q1 results
* Q1 revenue $172.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.8 million
* Qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces (geos) sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year
* Franco-Nevada corp - qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Franco-Nevada corp says declare a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Dividend is a 4.5% increase from previous $0.22 per share quarterly dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016