Slovenian banks show lower Jan-April profit, lending up
LJUBLJANA, June 21 January-April net profit at Slovenian banks fell 11.4 percent year on year to 151.7 million euros, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.
June 1 Franklin Covey Co:
* Franklin Covey Co - on May 31, 2017, co entered into seventh modification agreement to its existing amended and restated secured credit agreement
* Franklin Covey-primary purpose of seventh modification agreement is to extend maturity date of restated credit agreement from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2stALJb) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market surged more than 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday after Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, architect of the kingdom's economic reforms, was promoted to the post of crown prince.
June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under mounting pressure from investors over his leadership.