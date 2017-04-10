April 10 Franklin Electric Co Inc
* Franklin Electric Co acquires U.S. Groundwater
distribution companies
* Franklin Electric Co says expects DSI acquisition to close
before end of Q2 2017
* Franklin Electric Co - deal for $89 million in aggregate,
which includes assumed debt
* Franklin Electric Co says Franklin Electric will operate
acquired distributors in an entity named Headwater Companies,
Llc
* Franklin Electric Co - earnings from acquired companies
are expected to add 12 to 14 cents to Franklin Electric's 2018
adjusted earnings per share
* Franklin Electric Co - earnings from acquired companies
expected to add twelve to fourteen cents to Franklin Electric's
2018 adjusted earnings per share
* Franklin Electric Co Inc says deal expected to be neutral
to 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.77 to $1.87
company has provided
* Franklin Electric Co - will acquire 2m Company Inc,
Western Hydro Holding Corporation and Drillers Service Inc for
approximately $89 million in aggregate
* Franklin Electric Co - to buy 2m Company Of Billings,
Montana; Western Hydro Holding Corp of Hayward, California,
Drillers Service of Hickory, North Carolina
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: