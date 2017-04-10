BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 10 Franklin Resources Inc:
* Franklin Resources Inc announces month-end assets under management
* Franklin Resources - preliminary month-end aum by company's subsidiaries of $740.0 billion at March 31, 2017, compared to $738.2 billion at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters