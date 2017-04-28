BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Franklin Resources Inc
* Franklin Resources, Inc announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Qtrly operating revenues $1.6 billion versus $1.56 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Resources Inc - total assets under management were $740.0 billion at March 31, 2017, up $20.0 billion during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.