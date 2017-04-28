April 28 Franklin Resources Inc

* Franklin Resources, Inc announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Qtrly operating revenues $1.6 billion versus $1.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Resources Inc - total assets under management were $740.0 billion at March 31, 2017, up $20.0 billion during quarter