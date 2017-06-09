BRIEF-Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion BLA
* Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion™ BLA
June 9 W&T Offshore Inc:
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 23.7 percent passive stake in W&T Offshore as of May 31, 2017 versus 10.1 percent as of April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r2Ui2D) Further company coverage:
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.