French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Franklin Street Properties Corp:
* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.17
* Q1 FFO per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share about $1.04 to $1.08
* Franklin Street Properties Corp says for Q2 of 2017, estimate FFO to be in range of approximately $0.25 to $0.26 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
