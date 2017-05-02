May 2 Franklin Street Properties Corp:

* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.17

* Q1 FFO per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share about $1.04 to $1.08

* Franklin Street Properties Corp says for Q2 of 2017, estimate FFO to be in range of approximately $0.25 to $0.26 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: