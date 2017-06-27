BRIEF-Lagardere launches Gulli Bil Arabi in 18 Arabic countries
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Raycom Media
* Approved sale of common shares,warrants to Raycom in exchange for cancellation of $7 million of outstanding $14.5 million in debt due to Raycom Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.