BRIEF-San Marco to sell La Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of GoldCorp
* San Marco Resources Inc - deal for US$225,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Franks International Nv:
* Frank's International N.V. confirms sale of common stock by certain members of the mosing family and related family members
* Franks International N.V. - following sale, members of mosing family and affiliated entities own an approximate 75pct interest in company.
* Franks International N.V. - Morgan Stanley intends to make shares of Frank's International common stock available for re-sale to third parties
* Franks International - entities controlled by certain members of mosing family have sold about 5.6 million shares of co's common stock to Morgan Stanley
* Franks International- received notification entities controlled by certain members of mosing family sold about 5.6 million shares of co's stock to Morgan Stanley
* Franks International N.V. - FRANK'S is not offering any stock in the transaction & will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by family members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* San Marco Resources Inc - deal for US$225,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities