June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* frank’s international n.v. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $108 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frank's international nv says qtrly results were adversely impact by reduced customer spending, particularly on offshore projects
* Frank's international nv - capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated at $40.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.